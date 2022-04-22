Ukraine Situation Flash Update #9 (21 April 2022)

UKRAINE SITUATION UPDATE

UNICEF and WASH partners reported that 1.4 million people are currently without running water across eastern Ukraine and that an additional 4.6 million people across Ukraine are at risk of losing access to piped water.

Missile attacks were reported around Kherson, Kyiv, Mariupol and Mykolaiv, as well as in the western city of Lviv on 18 April. Mariupol is expected to be completely cut off and the situation in Kherson remains dire.

As of 18 April, 80,638 IDPs have been registered in Chernivtsi oblast. There are currently 391 collective centres in Chernivtsi oblast where IDPs are accommodated.