Ukraine Situation Flash Update #7 (6 April 2022)
REFUGEES FLEEING UKRAINE
4,319,494
Data as of 6 April 2022
More details: Operational Data Portal Ukraine Refugee Situation
Background
The Russian Federation launched a military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February 2022. More than a quarter of the population of Ukraine have been forced to flee their homes. As of today, more than 4.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, making this the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. A further 7.1 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine.
Some 13 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation.
Many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water and medicines. The delivery of life-saving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access. We continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with life-saving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.
UNHCR continues to call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international humanitarian law, and for neighbouring countries to continue keeping their borders open to those fleeing.
Key figures - UKRAINE
154,232 people reached with essential food and non-food items, winter clothes and shelter materials
36,009 people received protection assistance at border crossing points, transit and reception centres and through hotlines
33,706 people enrolled for multipurpose cash assistance. 4,700 already received first payment.
15,600 people received assistance through humanitarian convoys delivered to hard hit areas
60 buildings assessed with local authorities and 12 already being refurbished and supported to increase accommodation capacity
73 reception and collective centres equipped with essential items to increase capacity