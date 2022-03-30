Ukraine + 5 more
Ukraine Situation Flash Update #6 (30 March 2022)
REFUGEES FLEEING UKRAINE
4,019,287
Data as of 29 March 2022
BACKGROUND
The Russian Federation launched a military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February 2022. In 5 weeks, a quarter of the population of Ukraine have been forced to flee their homes. As of today, more than 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine, making this the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. A further 6.5 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine.
Some 13 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation.
Many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water and medicines. The delivery of lifesaving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access. We continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with lifesaving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.
UNHCR continues to call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international humanitarian law, and for neighbouring countries to continue keeping their borders open to those fleeing.
Key figures - UKRAINE
65,500 people reached with essential food and non-food items
22,500 people received protection assistance at border crossing points, transit and reception centres and through hotlines
11,862 families with damaged homes received emergency shelter assistance
8,913 people enrolled for multipurpose cash assistance and first payments initiated
8,100 people received assistance through three convoys to hardest-hit areas
73 reception and collective centres equipped with essential items to increase capacity
UKRAINE SITUATION UPDATE
As of March 26, the number of civilian casualties recorded by OHCHR had reached 2,909, including 1,119 persons killed and 1,709 injured. The number of those killed includes at least 99 children. Hundreds of thousands more people remain trapped in areas which are heavily impacted by fighting and shelling.
The situation in both Mariupol and Chernihiv remains dire.Efforts are ongoing to establish humanitarian access, but these efforts have been unsuccessful to date. Some 90 per cent of Mariupol’s residential buildings have been affected by active fighting, with some 40 per cent completely destroyed. Authorities in Mariupol estimate that 300 people were killed in the 16 March shelling of a theatre in the city.
Chernihiv remains under heavy bombardment and is effectively encircled, impeding the evacuation of civilians, including those with severe injuries, as well as the delivery of aid. An estimated 130,000 people remain trapped in the citywithout access to electricity, heating or water.
Avdiivka, Marinka, Mariupol, Lysychansk, Popasna, Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk and Zolote remain among the areas most heavily impacted by shelling, including of civilian infrastructure, in eastern Ukraine. Despite this, some evacuations continue. More than 1,400 people were evacuated from Luhansk Oblast from 24-27 March. However, more than 100,000 families remain without electricity, with 40,000 families without a gas supply in the region.
Indiscriminate airstrikes hitting civilians and civilian infrastructure continue. As of last week the World Health Organisation reported some 65 attacks on health care facilities resulting in injuries and fatalities. The Ukraine Ministry for Education and Science reported that some 550 education facilities had been damaged or destroyed.
The latest Global Protection Cluster ‘Protection Snapshot’ (17 - 26 March) is available here.