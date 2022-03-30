Ukraine Situation Flash Update #6 (30 March 2022)

REFUGEES FLEEING UKRAINE

4,019,287

Data as of 29 March 2022

More details: Operational Data Portal

Ukraine Refugee Situation

BACKGROUND

The Russian Federation launched a military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February 2022. In 5 weeks, a quarter of the population of Ukraine have been forced to flee their homes. As of today, more than 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine, making this the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. A further 6.5 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine.

Some 13 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation.

Many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water and medicines. The delivery of lifesaving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access. We continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with lifesaving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.

UNHCR continues to call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international humanitarian law, and for neighbouring countries to continue keeping their borders open to those fleeing.

Key figures - UKRAINE

65,500 people reached with essential food and non-food items

22,500 people received protection assistance at border crossing points, transit and reception centres and through hotlines

11,862 families with damaged homes received emergency shelter assistance

8,913 people enrolled for multipurpose cash assistance and first payments initiated

8,100 people received assistance through three convoys to hardest-hit areas

73 reception and collective centres equipped with essential items to increase capacity

UKRAINE SITUATION UPDATE