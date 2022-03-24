Ukraine Situation Flash Update #5 (24 March 2022)

REFUGEES FLEEING UKRAINE

3,674,952

Data as of 23 March 2022

More details: Operational Data Portal

Ukraine Refugee Situation

BACKGROUND

The Russian Federation launched a military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February 2022. In the space of just one month, more than 3.6 million refugees have been forced to flee Ukraine, making this the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.

An additional 6.5 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine and over 12 million more have been affected in the areas hardest hit by the war. Humanitarian needs are increasing exponentially.

Many people remain trapped in areas of escalating conflict and, with essential services disrupted, are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water and medicines. The delivery of lifesaving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access.

UNHCR continues to call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international humanitarian law, and appealed to neighbouring countries to continue keeping their borders open to those fleeing.

Key figures - UKRAINE

54 transit and reception centres visited and assessed

8,500 additional hosting spaces created in reception centres for internally displaced persons (IDPs) allowing them to host 85,000 people in transit per month

16,000 people received protection assistance at border crossing points, transit and reception centres and through hotlines

22,500 people reached with essential food and non-food items such as shelter materials, mattresses, blankets, kitchen sets, towels and hygiene items

3,669 families with damaged homes received emergency shelter kits

657 people enrolled for multipurpose cash assistance in first days

UKRAINE SITUATION UPDATE