Ukraine Situation Flash Update #5 (24 March 2022)
REFUGEES FLEEING UKRAINE
3,674,952
Data as of 23 March 2022
BACKGROUND
The Russian Federation launched a military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February 2022. In the space of just one month, more than 3.6 million refugees have been forced to flee Ukraine, making this the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.
An additional 6.5 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine and over 12 million more have been affected in the areas hardest hit by the war. Humanitarian needs are increasing exponentially.
Many people remain trapped in areas of escalating conflict and, with essential services disrupted, are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water and medicines. The delivery of lifesaving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access.
UNHCR continues to call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international humanitarian law, and appealed to neighbouring countries to continue keeping their borders open to those fleeing.
Key figures - UKRAINE
54 transit and reception centres visited and assessed
8,500 additional hosting spaces created in reception centres for internally displaced persons (IDPs) allowing them to host 85,000 people in transit per month
16,000 people received protection assistance at border crossing points, transit and reception centres and through hotlines
22,500 people reached with essential food and non-food items such as shelter materials, mattresses, blankets, kitchen sets, towels and hygiene items
3,669 families with damaged homes received emergency shelter kits
657 people enrolled for multipurpose cash assistance in first days
UKRAINE SITUATION UPDATE
The number of civilian casualties across Ukraine continues to rise. As of 20 March, OHCHR reports 2,421 civilian casualties, including 925 killed; actual figures are likely much higher. Hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped in areas which are heavily impacted by fighting and shelling.
The intensity of the fighting, and notably the indiscriminate airstrikes hitting civilians and civilian infrastructure, continues to trigger large-scale displacement, while simultaneously exacerbating the humanitarian needs of those who are internally displaced or remain in heavily affected areas.
The humanitarian situation in Mariupol remains dire. From 18 to 20 March, over 13,000 people were evacuated. However, authorities in Donetsk Oblast say thousands who fled Mariupol now face starvation in Manhush and Melekine as they are once again trapped without safe passage out of locations where food and water are increasingly scarce.
Mariupol’s City Council reports that 50-100 artillery shells hit the city every day and that some 80 per cent of the city’s housing has been affected by ongoing hostilities, of which at least 30 per cent is damaged beyond repair.
Further evacuations took place from other areas heavily impacted by fighting. On 18 March, some 500 civilians reportedly departed from Berdiansk, 85-km west of Mariupol, and some 4,000 civilians left Sumy Oblast. Local authorities reported that some 35,000 civilians managed to leave Mariupol over the last few days.
On 19 March, some 700 people were evacuated from Rubizhne, Luhansk, following heavy shelling, among them many who were wounded and many with limited mobility. On 21 March, a further 175 people were evacuated from Hirske, Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, 40 from Rubizhne and 20 from Kreminna.
The latest Global Protection Cluster ‘Protection Snapshot’ (10-16 March) is available here.