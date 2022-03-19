Ukraine Situation Flash Update #4 (18 March 2022)

REFUGEES FLEEING UKRAINE

3,270,662

Data as of 18 March 2022

More details: UNHCR Operational Data Portal

Ukraine Refugee Situation

BACKGROUND

The Russian Federation launched a military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February 2022. In three weeks, more than 3.2 million refugees have been forced to flee Ukraine, while an additional 6.5 million people have been displaced internally within the country. Over 12 million people have been affected in the areas hardest hit by the war within Ukraine. Humanitarian needs are increasing exponentially.

Many people remain trapped in areas of escalating conflict and, with essential services disrupted, are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water and medicines.

UNHCR continues to call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international humanitarian law, and appealed to neighbouring countries to continue keeping their borders open to those fleeing.

UKRAINE SITUATION UPDATE

• The humanitarian needs in eastern Ukraine are becoming even more urgent. More than 200,000 people are now without access to water across several localities in Donetsk oblast while the constant shelling in Luhansk region has destroyed 80% of some localities, leaving almost 100,000 families without electricity.

• Targeted attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and lack of safe passage are increasing protection risks and posing serious threats to the lives of thousands of civilians. Vulnerable population groups such as women and children, people with disabilities or serious medical conditions, as well as older people and minority groups, are increasingly facing barriers in accessing critical services such as transportation, food, medicines, and emergency health care.

• Local authorities across Luhansk region are evacuating some 500 people per day. Overall, some 11,000 people have been evacuated from Luhansk region since 24 February.

• The humanitarian situation in Mariupol and Sumy is extremely dire, with residents facing a critical and potentially fatal shortage of food, water and medicines.

On 15 March, the Mariupol City Council announced that some 2,000 private vehicles left the city and another 2,000 cars are awaiting the opportunity to leave. Local officials report that some 350,000 people are still trapped in the encircled city, most of whom are living in dire conditions.

• On 16 March, there was an attack on a theatre where some 1,000 civilians, including children, were reportedly sheltering in the city of Mariupol. It is reported that 130 survivors have been rescued while hundreds more remain missing.

• The Government of Ukraine has adopted a new resolution to simplify registration for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the centralized IDP database. This will improve the understanding of the scope and needs of the IDP population.

• In Odesa, authorities have appealed for support for general food assistance to cover the needs of some 450,000 people in the city, as well as support for medicine.

• The UNHCR-led Shelter Cluster published its first situation report on 15 March.