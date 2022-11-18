Ukraine Situation Flash Update #35 (18 November 2022)

BACKGROUND

Since the beginning of hostilities, nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes, in what has become one of the largest human displacement crises in the world today.

As of today, over 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine are present across Europe, of which 4.7 million have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes. According to the Ukraine Internal Displacement Report by IOM, over 6.5 million people were internally displaced by the war within Ukraine as of 27 October.