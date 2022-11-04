Ukraine Situation Flash Update #34 (4 November 2022)

BACKGROUND

Since the beginning of hostilities, nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is one of the largest human displacement crises in the world today. Within Ukraine, over 6.2 million people remain displaced by the war.

As of today, close to 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine are present across Europe. Close to 4.5 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes.