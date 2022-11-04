Ukraine Situation Flash Update #34 (4 November 2022)

BACKGROUND
Since the beginning of hostilities, nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is one of the largest human displacement crises in the world today. Within Ukraine, over 6.2 million people remain displaced by the war.
As of today, close to 7.8 million refugees from Ukraine are present across Europe. Close to 4.5 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes.
-
The security and humanitarian situation remains dire across Ukraine including the ten of Ukraine's 24 oblasts that were affected by the waves of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure that started on 10 October. According to the authorities, up to 40 per cent of the Ukraine’s energy system has been destroyed, causing emergency blackouts and major disruptions in electricity supply in several regions.
-
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator warned on 20 October that millions of Ukrainians are beyond the reach of humanitarians, and that assistance to newly accessible areas was also complicated due to landmines and explosive remnants.
-
As of 30 October, OHCHR recorded 16,295 civilian casualties in the country including 6,430 killed and 9,865 injured.