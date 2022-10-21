Ukraine Situation Flash Update #33 (21 October 2022)

KEY FIGURES

7,710,924 refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe

4,386,102 refugees from Ukraine registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe

6,243,000 estimated number of IDPs in Ukraine

Source: Internal Displacement Report

BACKGROUND

Since the beginning of hostilities, nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is one of the largest human displacement crises in the world today. Within Ukraine, over 6.2 million people remain displaced by the war.

As of today, over 7.7 million refugees from Ukraine are present across Europe. Over 4.3 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes. According to the first iteration by IOM Ukraine Returns Report, there were 6,036,000 returnees in Ukraine, among them 21 per cent — some 1,267,560 had returned from abroad.