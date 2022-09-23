Ukraine + 11 more

Ukraine Situation Flash Update #31 (23 September 2022)

KEY FIGURES

7,400,013 refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe

4,070,306 refugees from Ukraine registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe

6,975,000: Estimated number of IDPs in Ukraine
CONTEXT

Since the beginning of hostilities, nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is one of the largest human displacement crises in the world today. Within Ukraine, nearly 7 million people remain displaced by the war.

As of today, UNHCR estimates there are over 7 million refugees present across Europe. Over 4 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes. Some 13.1 million movements out of Ukraine have been recorded since 24 February, with over 6 million movements recorded back into the country.

