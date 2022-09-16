Ukraine Situation Flash Update #30 (16 September 2022)

KEY FIGURES

7,278,696 refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe

4,040,108 refugees from Ukraine registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe

6,975,000 estimated number of IDPs in Ukraine

BACKGROUND

Since the beginning of hostilities, nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is one of the largest human displacement crises in the world today. Within Ukraine, nearly 7 million people remain displaced by the war.

As of today, UNHCR estimates there are over 7 million refugees present across Europe. Over 4 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes. More than 12.7 million movements out of Ukraine have been recorded since 24 February, with over 5.7 million movements back into the country