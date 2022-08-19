Ukraine Situation Flash Update #26 (19 August 2022)

KEY FIGURES

6,657,918 refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe

3,840,568 refugees from Ukraine registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe

11,150,639 border crossings from Ukraine

4,767,914 border crossings to Ukraine

BACKGROUND

Since the onset of the Russian invasion, nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is one of the largest forced displacement crises in the world today. Within Ukraine, over 6.6 million people remain displaced by the war. As of today, UNHCR estimates there are over 6.6 million refugees present across Europe. Over 3.8 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes. More than 11 million movements out of Ukraine have been recorded since 24 February, with over 4.7 million movements back into the country.