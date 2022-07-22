Ukraine Situation Flash Update #22 (22 July 2022)

KEY FIGURES

5,988,696 individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe

3,709,329 refugees from Ukraine registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe

9,567,033 border crossings from Ukraine

3,793,403 border crossings to Ukraine

Background

Since the onset of the Russian invasion, nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is the largest human displacement crisis in the world today. Within Ukraine, over 6.3 million people remain displaced by the war. As of today, UNHCR estimates there are close to six million refugees present across Europe. Over 3.7 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes. More than 9.5 million movements out of Ukraine have been recorded since 24 February, with almost 3.8 million movements back into the country.

Inside Ukraine, many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including for food, water and medicines. The delivery of life-saving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access in areas where intense fighting is ongoing. UNHCR and partners continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with life-saving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.