Ukraine Situation Flash Update #20 (8 July 2022)

KEY FIGURES

5,640,475

Individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe

3,610,805

Refugees from Ukraine registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe

8,792,763

Border crossings from Ukraine

3,296,112

Border crossings to Ukraine

BACKGROUND

Since the onset of the Russian invasion, nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is the largest human displacement crisis in the world today. Within Ukraine, over 6.2 million people remain displaced by the war. As of today, UNHCR estimates there are over 5.6 million refugees present across Europe, and over 3.6 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe. Some 8.8 million refugee movements out of Ukraine have been recorded since 24 February, with more than 3.3 million movements back into the country.

Inside Ukraine, many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including for food, water and medicines. The delivery of life-saving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access in areas where intense fighting is ongoing. UNHCR and partners continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with life-saving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.