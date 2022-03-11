Ukraine Situation Flash Update #2 (11 March 2022)

Background

The Russian Federation launched a military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February 2022. In the space of just two weeks, more than 2.5 million refugees have been forced to flee Ukraine, while an additional 1.85 million people have been displaced internally within the country. An estimated 12.65 million people have been affected in the areas hardest hit by the war with Ukraine.

The escalation of conflict has triggered an immediate and steep rise in the humanitarian needs, both within the country as well as in the neighbouring countries receiving refugees.

UNHCR continues to call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international law, and appealed to neighbouring countries to continue keeping their borders open to those fleeing.