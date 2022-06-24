Ukraine Situation Flash Update #18 (24 June 2022)

KEY FIGURES

5,256,378 Individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe

3,510,070 Refugees from Ukraine registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe

8,007,014 Border crossings from Ukraine

2,836,563 Border crossings to Ukraine

BACKGROUND

• Since the onset of the Russian invasion, nearly one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is the largest human displacement crisis in the world today. Within Ukraine, over 7.1 million people remain displaced by the war. As of today, UNHCR estimates there are over 5.2 million refugees present across Europe, and over 3.5 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe. More than 8 million refugee movements out of Ukraine have been recorded since 24 February, while more than 2.8 million movements back into the country have been recorded since 28 February.

• Inside Ukraine, many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including for food, water and medicines. The delivery of life-saving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access in areas where intense fighting is ongoing. UNHCR and partners continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with life-saving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.