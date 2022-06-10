Ukraine Situation Flash Update #16 (10 June 2022)

BACKGROUND

Since the onset of the Russian invasion, one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is the largest human displacement crisis in the world today.

Over 7.1 million people remain displaced by the war within Ukraine and 15.7 million people are estimated to urgently require humanitarian assistance and protection.

As of today, UNHCR estimates there are at least 4.8 million refugees present across Europe, and over 3.2 million refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe. More than 7.2 million refugee movements have been recorded out of Ukraine, while at the same time, authorities have reported more than 2.3 million movements back into the country since 28 February.

Inside Ukraine, many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including for food, water and medicines. The delivery of life-saving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access in areas where intense hostilities are ongoing. UNHCR and partners continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with life-saving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.