Ukraine Situation Flash Update #15 (3 June 2022)

UKRAINE SITUATION UPDATE

• As of 27 May, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 8,766 civilian casualties in the country: 4,031 killed – including 261 children – and 4,735 injured. OHCHR notes that the actual figures are likely considerably higher.

• Eastern Ukraine remains the centre of current fighting, though shelling and airstrikes persist in other regions. Intense hostilities are ongoing in Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk oblast, including heavy fighting taking place within the city’s streets and reports of large-scale destruction to infrastructure and housing, cutting off access to electricity, gas and water supplies. On 31 May, a chemical plant was bombed in the city, and remaining residents were warned to stay indoors.

• In other areas of eastern Ukraine, humanitarian conditions are also becoming increasingly dire, including Donetsk Oblast’s Vuhledarska hromada where people report the need for water, food, medicine and hygiene supplies. In Zaporizhzhia, insecurity has hindered the delivery of urgently needed hygiene items to parts of the oblast.