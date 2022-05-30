Ukraine Situation Flash Update #14 (25 May 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

• As of 23 May, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 8,533 civilian casualties in the country: 3,942 killed – including 258 children – and 4,591 injured. OHCHR notes that the actual figures are likely considerably higher.

• On 24 May, eleven countries and the European Union have issued a joint statement calling for the safety of humanitarian and health care workers and the minimization of human suffering.

• Eastern Ukraine remains the centre of hostilities, while airstrikes and missile attacks continue to be reported in multiple oblasts in Ukraine, in particular around the strategic eastern towns of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk. On 20 May, 14 settlements in Donetsk Oblast were attacked, destroying 53 civilian objects, including houses and schools. On 21 May, shelling continued in the city of Kharkiv and other localities in Kharkiv Oblast.

• According to the Ministry of Reintegration, 277 settlements are cut off from electricity in Donetsk Oblast, while more than 400 education facilities are no longer suitable for use.

• Municipal authorities and the WHO warn of the potential outbreak of diseases, including cholera, in Mariupol due to unsanitary conditions.

• In southern Ukraine, delivering aid through contact lines in Kherson remains challenging. In the east, access to Luhansk Oblast is very limited due to intense fighting, as well as Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.