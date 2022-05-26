Ukraine Situation Flash Update #14, 25 May 2022

REFUGEE MOVEMENTS FROM UKRAINE

6,642,659

Population movements to Ukraine (since 28 February 2022)

2,120,500

An estimated 2.8 million* applications for Temporary Protection in Europe

More details: Operational Data Portal

Ukraine Refugee Situation

BACKGROUND

Since the onset of the Russian invasion, one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is the largest human displacement crisis in the world today. Some 8 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine and some 13 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation.

As of today, more than 6.5 million refugee movements have been recorded out of Ukraine. At the same time, authorities have reported more than 2 million movements back into the country. UNHCR estimates that as of last week, some 2.9** million refugees had moved beyond countries neighbouring Ukraine.

Inside Ukraine, many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water and medicines. The delivery of life-saving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access. UNHCR and partners continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with life-saving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.

Key figures - UKRAINE - a total of 1.01 million people reached with assistance to date

As of 23 May:

450,025 people reached with essential food and non-food items, winter clothes and shelter materials

people reached with essential food and non-food items, winter clothes and shelter materials 196,769 people received protection assistance, advice and referrals at border crossing points, transit and reception centres and through hotlines

people received protection assistance, advice and referrals at border crossing points, transit and reception centres and through hotlines 362,060 people enrolled for multipurpose cash assistance. 166,630 have received their first payment.

people enrolled for multipurpose cash assistance. have received their first payment. 68,204 people received assistance through humanitarian convoys delivered to hard-hit areas

people received assistance through humanitarian convoys delivered to hard-hit areas 51,565 sleeping spaces created / improved in 174 reception centres and collective centres

*Estimate based on most recent data available as of 18 May

*Estimate as of 19 May