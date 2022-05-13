Ukraine Situation: Flash Update #12, 11 May 2022

BACKGROUND Since the onset of the Russian invasion, one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is the largest human displacement crisis in the world today. Some 8 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine and some 13 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation.

As of today, more than 5.9 million refugee movements have been recorded out of Ukraine. At the same time, authorities have reported some 1.5 million movements back into the country. UNHCR estimates that some 2.4 million refugees have moved beyond countries neighbouring Ukraine.

Inside Ukraine, many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water and medicines. The delivery of life-saving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access. UNHCR and partners continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with life-saving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.

Key figures - UKRAINE

As of 9 May: