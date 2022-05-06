Ukraine Situation: Flash Update #11, 5 May 2022

BACKGROUND

In the 10 weeks since the Russian invasion, a third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes. This is the largest human displacement crisis in the world today. As of today, more than 5.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine. A further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine. Some 13 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation.

Many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water and medicines. The delivery of life-saving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access. UNHCR and partners continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with life-saving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.

UNHCR continues to call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international humanitarian law, and for neighbouring countries to continue keeping their borders open to those fleeing.

Key figures - UKRAINE

As of 3 May: