Ukraine Situation: Flash Update #10, 28 April 2022

BACKGROUND

The Russian Federation launched a military offensive against Ukraine on 24 February 2022. As of today, more than 5.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, making this the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. A further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine.

Some 13 million people in Ukraine are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation.

Many people who are trapped are unable to meet their basic needs including food, water and medicines. The delivery of life-saving aid remains challenging, with a lack of safe humanitarian access. We continue striving to reach hard-hit areas with life-saving assistance as part of inter-agency humanitarian convoys.

UNHCR continues to call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international humanitarian law, and for neighbouring countries to continue keeping their borders open to those fleeing.

Key figures - UKRAINE

• 304,975 people reached with essential food and non-food items, winter clothes and shelter materials

• 99,749 people received protection assistance at border crossing points, transit and reception centres and through hotlines

• 162,015 people enrolled for multipurpose cash assistance. 96,357 already received first payment

• 30,172 people received assistance through humanitarian convoys delivered to hard-hit areas

• 149 reception and collective centres were supported with essential items