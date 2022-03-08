Ukraine Situation Flash Update #1 (8 March 2022)

BACKGROUND

The Russian Federation launched a military offensive in Ukraine on 24 February 2022. In the space of just 12 days, more than 2 million refugees have been forced to flee to neighbouring countries, while an additional estimated 1 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine. UNHCR declared a Level 3 Emergency - the Agency’s highest - in Ukraine on 25 February and Level 2 Emergency in the neighbouring countries.

The escalation of conflict has triggered an immediate and steep rise in humanitarian needs, both within the country as well as in the neighbouring countries receiving refugees.

The UN estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may need protection and assistance in neighbouring countries in the coming months.

UNHCR has called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for international humanitarian law, and appealed to neighbouring countries to keep their borders open to those fleeing.