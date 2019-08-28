Ukraine: Shelter and NFI Sector Factsheet, April – June 2019

SUBVENTIONS TO LOCAL ADMINISTRATIONS

With reference to the call for proposal to local adminisrtationslaunched on January 24, 2019, locations and activities that will receive funds this year have been identified. As a result of MTOT’s submission, on July 5, 2019, the Government made a decision to allocate subventions from the state budget to local budgets in the amount of almost 19 mln UAH (750,000 USD).

The subvention funds are planned to be used for the purchase of 59 apartments (in Mariupol, Slovyansk, Berdyansk), the reconstruction of a two-storey building (in Troitske, Kharkiv region) and the purchase of 4 sets of equipment for registration and issuance of contactless electronic passports for Ukrainian citizens and foreign passports (in territorial hromada of Zvanivka, Kostyantynivka, Kurakhovo, Sievierodonetsk).

Procedure for the establishment of housing stock for temporary residence of IDPs and the Procedure for provision of temporary use of residential premisesfrom the housing stock for temporary residence of IDPs. On the initiative of MTOT, on June 26, 2019, the GoU introduced a mechanism for the provision of temporary residence accommodation for IDPs. The selection of the beneficiaries will be based on vulnerability criteria. This will allow an effective use of the subventions and compliance with the IDPs’ rights to temporary housing.