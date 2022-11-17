Ukraine: Salesians bring humanitarian aid to children

Salesian missionaries with the Salesian Coordination for Emergency Management report growing dire situation

(MissionNewswire) After a recent trip to assess the situation in Ukraine*, Salesian missionaries with the Salesian Coordination for Emergency Management are reporting a growing dire situation as winter approaches. As the war rages on, many are left wondering if relief will ever come.

Ukrainian cities have recently been bombarded by numerous kamikaze drones. Non-combatant civilians have to survive without electricity and water for days. Others have lost their homes entirely and need a warm place to stay in the cold. Many have lost employment, and with it, any ability to provide for their basic needs. People are in need of electric generators, warm clothes and portable stoves.

Children are also suffering without access to their schools, which have been destroyed or seriously damaged. Most students have had to switch to online learning, which is challenging as many towers for internet and cellphones were destroyed. Children are unable to interact with their teachers and their peers.

On the most recent trip, Salesians brought relief supplies including food, children’s winter boots, diapers and hygiene products. The Salesian Warsaw Emergency Coordination Team took them to a home for children and the Children’s Hospital in Lviv.

“Ukrainian civilians need humanitarian aid of all kinds, including social assistance. We should do everything we can including prayer and material support,” said Daniel Kotvytskyi, with the Salesian Coordination for Emergency Management. “This most recent emergency aid was made possible thanks to our generous benefactors from South Korea, Canada and Australia. Since the beginning of the war, thanks to the support of the Salesian Family around the world, we are able to help where it is most needed.”

Salesian missionaries around the globe are working to provide financial and material donations to help people still in Ukraine and refugees in bordering countries. Even Salesians in the poorest countries have stepped up in some way to support the efforts.