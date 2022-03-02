Ukraine: Salesian Missions launches emergency appeal to aid refugees

Salesian missionaries are still working in Ukraine and helping families in need

(MissionNewswire) Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco, has launched an emergency appeal to aid Ukrainian refugees. The Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund will provide support to provide shelter, nutrition and supplies to refugees in need. Salesian missionaries living and working in Ukraine and surrounding countries who are sheltering refugees are doing everything possible to help those in need during this difficult time.

UNHCR, the U.N. Refugee Agency, has said that more than 660,000 refugees have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries, the majority of whom are women, children and the elderly. Families have been torn apart as fathers, husbands and brothers have remained in Ukraine to fight. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees.

Working within their local communities, Salesians are providing shelter in their houses and schools while also calling on the international community for aid. Several Salesian provinces around the globe have already pledged support, including Salesian Missions.

“Salesian missionaries are doing everything possible to help those in need including providing emergency transport and shelter,” said Father Gus Baek, director of Salesian Missions. “There are Salesian missionaries still working in Ukraine and in the neighboring countries risking their lives while helping families in need. To do that most effectively, we need donor support.”

In addition to Salesian centers welcoming refugees, Salesians in Ukraine are sheltering minors and their families who have remained in the country. Father Chaban Mykahylo, superior of the Mary Help of Christians Vice-Province of Ukraine of the Greek Catholic Rite, said, “This situation continues to be tragic. We do not know how long this war will continue, and we must be ready for a long period. There are many victims among the soldiers, but also among civilians. Throughout Ukraine, there is a danger of bombing. Our capital, Kyiv, is suffering a lot, as well as the areas bordering Russia. People are fleeing their homes and are in need of our help.”

To help support refugees, donate to the Salesian Missions Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund.

