28 Jun 2018

Ukraine: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - May 2018

Infographic
World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018
HIGHLIGHTS

In the first quarter of 2018, real GDP grew by 3.1 year on year. Domestic demand, both consumer and investment, remained the main driver of economic growth. Among other factors impacted economic growth were increase in incomes, high business expectations, and favourable global economic situation.
Ukraine recorded a trade deficit of -221.60 USD Million in April of 2018 down from -460.2 in March. This decrease is mainly due to a decrease in imports and stable exports.
The jobless rate in Ukraine decreased to 9.7 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same time last year.
May consumer price inflation stood at 11.7% year on year, down from 13.1% in April. This is the lowest annual rate of inflation since September 2016.
The main reason for high inflation was the continuation of the rapid rise in food prices. It happened due to decrease in the volumes of production of certain types of agricultural products and intensive exports of food.
Cost of food in Ukraine increased 13.7 percent in May of 2018 compared to a 17.2 increase in April; Prices for eggs and buckwheat decreased significantly.

