Ukraine: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

HIGHLIGHTS (MARKET STRESS)

Real GDP growth reached 3.1% in the first quarter of 2018. In the absence of increases in energy tariffs, fast -rising wages and slowing inflation will continue to support household spending. In the external sector, growing private demand will boost imports, whereas steel prices will grow only modestly, undercutting export revenue.

Inflation rate in Ukraine eased to 13.1% in April 2018, from 13.2% in the previous month and in line with market expectations. It was the lowest inflation rate since April of 2017. Food prices have been constantly at high levels since June 2017.

Forecasts show a further increase for the second quarter of 2018; however on a monthly basis, consumer prices in April increased 0.8%, easing from a 1.1% rise in March.

Among the most critical commodities, there are pork and beef meat, eggs and fat. Other seasonal products like potatoes, apples and carrots are also sold in the market at higher prices than expected. Similarly the price of diary products has set at high levels.

The Ukrainian hryvnia appreciated by 6% against the US dollar since the beginning of the year.