Ukraine: safe passage operation out of Mariupol is ongoing [EN/RU]

Geneva (ICRC) – An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team is currently participating in an operation to facilitate the safe passage of civilians out of the Azovstal plant and Mariupol towards Zaporizhzhia.

A convoy of buses and ambulances left on 29 April, travelled some 230 kilometres and reached the plant in Mariupol on Saturday morning, local time.

This complex operation is conducted in coordination with the parties to the conflict and the United Nations.

As a neutral and impartial humanitarian intermediary, the ICRC has been facilitating the dialogue between the parties on the safe passage of civilians since late February.

Note to editors and producers:

The ICRC is not sharing more details about this operation to avoid jeopardizing the safety of the civilians and the convoy. Relevant local authorities are communicating with people in Mariupol about practical details.

