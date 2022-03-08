For Ukraine’s Crisis, A Large-Scale Response

Direct Relief remains focused on providing medical support in Ukraine and surrounding countries to address health needs.

More than 1.5 million refugees have now fled the fighting in Ukraine, according to data from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The Commissioner of UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, called it the “fastest moving refugee crisis we have seen in Europe since the end of World War II.”

In addition, 1,123 casualties have been reported, including 364 deaths. These figures are likely to be significantly lower than the actual number, as the casualties are hard to verify.

Temporary humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon so that civilians can flee certain cities in Ukraine. However, these corridors have not come to fruition so far, as shelling has continued unabated.

In addition, the contact reported, “we are seeing huge numbers of [internally displaced persons] from Kharkiv moving to the west. They have nowhere to live and no food. We are trying to arrange shelter, food, and first aid. Kharkiv has been badly bombed; it is a disaster.”

Material Aid and Funding

Approximately 65 pallets of medical aid, including sutures, insulin and other chronic disease medicines, pain relievers, prenatal vitamins and much more, are currently being built in Direct Relief's warehouse for transport to Ukraine's Ministry of Health.

A 20-pallet shipment of 360 field medic backpacks, used by first responders tending to injuries and other medical problems in the field, has crossed the Ukrainian border and been received by Ukraine's Ministry of Health.

Another 13 pallets of medical aid from Direct Relief are in transit to a major Ukrainian NGO. The shipment included 108 field medic backpacks, personal care items for displaced people, 50 oxygen concentrators, a large-scale emergency health kit containing chronic disease medications and supplies often requested after emergencies,. The supplies will be transported to the Ukrainian border, with an estimated arrival time of Tuesday or Wednesday.

As insulin has been identified as a critical medical need, Direct Relief is dispatching nine pallets of the cold-chain medicine, also for the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.

Two hundred 10-liter oxygen concentrators are also scheduled to be sent to the Ministry of Health this week.

A Ukrainian NGO and long-term Direct Relief partner that distributes medical aid to hospitals and other health facilities has been granted $100,000 in emergency funding.

Information & Analysis

Direct Relief is employing crowd-sourced information from Premise that can be used to gather tailored health or infrastructure data related to health systems and refugee communities.

Using data from Meta, the organization is working to address different dimensions of the crisis. CrisisReady, a collaboration between Harvard scientists and Direct Relief, is producing updates to current information and expanding an analysis of displacement to include the entire region.

Direct Relief has established arrangements to share information with the UN, the Health Cluster, the European Commission, and the World Bank.

Operations and Administration

A Direct Relief staff member is currently in Warsaw to meet with pivotal figures and NGOs working to respond. The staffer will also travel to Romania to meet with entities providing refugee support.

Direct Relief is in contact with Ministries of Health throughout the region to assess needs. The organization is also coordinating support through the U.N. Health and Logistics cluster system.

FedEx has offered to arrange a humanitarian charter to Warsaw.

Direct Relief is exploring the possibility of establishing a regional warehouse, from which medical aid might be readily dispatched to Ukraine. The organization's closest warehouse is currently in the Netherlands.

ISSUES OF CONCERN

Over the coming weeks, Direct Relief will monitor and respond to several issues related to the Ukrainian conflict.