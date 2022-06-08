Ukraine - Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 June 2022)

At least five missiles hit two districts in Kyiv on 5 June, for the first time since April.

The UN and humanitarian partners have provided vital humanitarian aid to more than 7.8 million people in Ukraine according to UN OCHA. Since 24 February, over 6.5 million people have received food assistance; 2.6 million people health-related support; and, over 1.59 million people cash assistance, of which 1.55 million were assisted by partners co-funded by the EU.

EU HR/VP Borrell alerted on 6 June that Russia’s destruction of a grain terminal in Mykolaiv, the second largest grain terminal in Ukraine, is “contributing to the global food crisis.” - On 6 June, Russian officials shut down occupied Mariupol for quarantine over a possible cholera outbreak, with suspected cases monitored since 1 June according to Ukraine’s Health Ministry. People in Mariupol reportedly have to sign up for a queue of at least two days to get drinking water and are forced to work for food, while "humanitarian aid" is only given to pensioners.