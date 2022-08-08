Ukraine - Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 August 2022)

Since 24 February, the UN and humanitarian partners have provided vital humanitarian aid to more than 11.7 million people with various forms of assistance. Active fighting in Donetska oblast and intensifying attacks in the city of Mykolaiv are exacerbating the severity and scale of humanitarian needs.
The revised Ukraine Flash Appeal 2022 is expected to be published today, with a revised amount of USD 4.5 billion.
Four more grain ships, carrying almost 170,000 metric tons of agricultural products, departed Ukraine ports on 7 August under the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Ukrainian ministry seeks to enable the ports to process at least 100 ships per month.
Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of striking Europe’s largest nuclear site, causing a reactor stoppage. Russian troops have occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant since the early days of their invasion and Kyiv has accused them of storing heavy weapons at the site.
The head of Amnesty International’s Ukraine arm resigned after the human-rights organisation blamed Kyiv for endangering civilians and violating international laws with its wartime tactics.