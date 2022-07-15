Ukraine - Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 July 2022)

EUCPM Activation

On 14 July, a Russian missile strike hit civilian infrastructure in the center of the city of Vinnytsia, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 100 people. The EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner Janez Lenarcic condemned the continued indiscriminate targeting of civilian objects. So far, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 11 544 civilian casualties in Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on 14 July that there is “broad agreement” on a deal between Russia and Ukraine, with Turkey and the UN, to export millions of tons of Ukrainian grain stuck in silos since Russia’s invasion on 24 February.

So far, UNHCR has recorded more than 9.1 million border crossings from Ukraine since 24 February. The majority of refugees from Ukraine hope to return home but two thirds expect to stay in their host countries until the security situation improves, according to a survey conducted by UNHCR. Some 16 per cent of them are planning to return in the next two months.