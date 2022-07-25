Ukraine - Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 July 2022)

On 23 July, Russian missiles destroyed military infrastructure in Ukraine’s port of Odesa, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed two separate deals with the UN and Turkey to reopen Black Sea ports for grain exports. Russia claimed that the missile struck a US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missile depot.

Ukrainian president Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces are gradually moving into the eastern Kherson region through a counteroffensive, which was taken by Russia at the start of the war.

According to the Ukrainian Healthcare Ministry, since 24 February, Russian forces have killed at least 18 medical workers and injured more than 50 others, while 123 healthcare facilities have been destroyed beyond repair and 746 are in need of restoration.