Ukraine – Russia's war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, ICRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 April 2022)
45 buses heading to Mariupol to evacuate residents following a ceasefire announced on 30 March, were blocked on 31 March at a Russian checkpoint near Vasylivka, three hour's drive from Mariupol. According to the ICRC, the evacuation is supposed to happen on 1 April, if parties agree and ceasefire is respected.
14 tons of humanitarian aid delivered to Melitopol were confiscated by Russia.
Despite difficulties, Deputy PM Vereshchukk reported that 1,458 people were successfully evacuated from hot spots on 31 March, including Mariupol, to Zaporizhzhia.
The third successful UN inter-agency with partners (PIN, UNHCR, UNICEF, WHO and WFP) convoy reached Sumy and Trostyanets on 31 March, delivering supplies for thousands of people, including children and hospital patients.
According to President Zelensky, over 25,000 applications have been filed to report and seek compensation for property damage via the newly set-up Diia app.
The European Commission is also coordinating the delivery of assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Ukraine, from all 27 Member States and two Participating States. Over 11,000 tonnes of assistance from these countries and items from the rescEU medical stockpile have been delivered to Ukraine via the UCPM logistic hubs in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.