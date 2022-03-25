Ukraine - Russia's war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2022)

The situation in Mariupol, besieged for the 26th day, remains disastrous as active attacks continue. According to President Zelenskyy, some 100,000 people are stranded in inhuman conditions. The decrease in the number of people can be explained by spontaneous evacuations, civilian losses and also possibly mass forced deportations to Russia. An interagency humanitarian convoy failed to enter the city.

Concern is growing over the situation in Chernihiv, still hosting some 130,000 people (out of 285,000 pre-war population) as the entry routes were cut off. The city has no electricity, water and heating, infrastructure is destroyed. The Ukrainian authorities are relentlessly trying to establish humanitarian corridors and apparently 190,000 people have been successfully evacuated, however, much more is needed.

UN OCHA has launched an information product on Humanitarian Supplies and Pipeline. At least 855,000 people have benefited from humanitarian support, including under DG ECHO funding, and many more relief items will be distributed soon.