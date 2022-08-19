Ukraine - Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2022)

Since 24 February, the UN and humanitarian partners have provided vital humanitarian aid to more than 11.8 million people with various forms of assistance.
On 18 August in Lviv, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been meeting Ukraine and Türkiye leaders to discuss finding a political solution to the war. They have also been talking about efforts to increase Ukrainian grain exports ahead of winter, and the risk of a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the UN to ensure the security of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant which is currently under Russian control. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed a proposal by the UN Secretary-General to demilitarise the area around the plant.
A total of 25 grain-laden ships have so far left the Ukrainian ports. The ship carrying the first cargo of food aid bound for Africa, transited Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait on Wednesday evening.
A total of 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in a series of massive Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.