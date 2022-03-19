Ukraine
Ukraine - Russia's war on Ukraine (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 March 2022)
EUCPM Activation
- The war in Ukraine has been ravaging for over 3 weeks and the humanitarian needs are increasing exponentially. According to new estimates from IOM, around 14.7% of Ukrainian population is currently displaced (over 6.48 million people), in addition to 3.27 million people who have left the country and 2.2 million more who are actively considering leaving the country. Top needs identified by the IDPs include: financial resources, medicines and health services.
- On 18 March before midday, the very first UN successful convoy reached the city of Sumy in north-eastern Ukraine. The convoy delivered 130 tons of much-needed medical supplies, bottled water, ready-to-eat meals and canned food for 35,000 people as well as essential equipment for the repair of water systems. It included relief items provided by DG ECHO partners: UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, WHO and PIN. Sumy is one the of cities most ravaged by the war in Ukraine in the last two weeks.
- The Ukrainian authorities have reported that on 17 March 3,810 people were evacuated through "green corridors" from various locations, including Mariupol. However, the needs are much bigger.