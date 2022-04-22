Ukraine - Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 19 April 2022)

EUCPM Activation

The scale of internal displacement in Ukraine, as calculated by IOM, stands at 7.7 million IDPs, which accounts for a 17.5% of the general population. 8.8% of people have returned to their place of habitual residence.

On 21 April, Ukrainian authorities said that 3 500 Ukrainian settlements are currently under Russian occupation. In Donetsk Oblast, 42 settlements have been captured, making it more difficult to deliver humanitarian aid in the region.

On 21 April, there were no civilian evacuations from Mariupol due to Russian shelling, forcing local authorities to close the humanitarian corridor established earlier that day. For 22 April, there will be no humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians due to danger on the routes, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.