Ukraine response protection snapshot (27 March - 07 April)

Protection of Civilians

The physical safety of civilians is increasingly threatened by indiscriminate attacks as fighting continues in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson Oblasts. More than ever, ensuring protection of civilians remains paramount, as does addressing the growing protection needs for the conflict-affected and displaced population of Ukraine. Following the withdrawal of the Russian Federation forces from northern Ukraine, the security situation in the northern parts of the country is reportedly improving although risks related to mine and ERW contamination remain acute.

As of 12 April, the civilian toll continuesto grow and stands at 4,450 civilian casualties in the country: 1,892 killed and 2,558 injured, as recorded by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). In Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts in the east, civilian casualties are highest in Government-controlled areas (GCAs), with 600 killed and 999 injured compared to 75 killed and 283 injured in the non-Government-controlled areas. In the rest of Ukraine, OHCHR reports 2,493casualties (1,217 killed, and 1,276 injured in the city of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr Oblasts).

According to the data provided by the General Prosecutor of Ukraine, at least 410 people were killed in the areas that witnessed the withdrawal of the Russian forces Russian in Kyiv oblast (Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Vorzel, Makariv). On 4 April, the High Commissioner for Human Rights made a statement expressing serious concerns over grave breaches of international humanitarian and human rights law, calling for ensuring that all bodies are exhumed and identified so that victims’ families can be informed, and the exact causes of death established.

On 8 April, the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine (Donetsk Oblast) was attacked, where at least 39 civilians have been killed, including 4 children, and at least 100 injured. The UN Crisis Coordinator in Ukraine, Amin Awad, issued a statement calling for an immediate investigation into the attack and adequate security conditions allowing civilians to safely evacuate from the hardest-hit areas.

As of 07 April, the World Health Organization’s Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care (SSA) reported more than 100 attacks on health care since the start of the war on 24 February. The attacks so far have claimed 73 lives and injured 51. Of the current total of 103 attacks, 89 have impacted health facilities and 13 have impacted transport, including ambulances. Most attacks involved the use of heavy weapons against health care facilities, personnel, and patients. Medical and emergency workers report being unable to access people in some areas of Popasna and Rubizhne (Luhansk oblast); Mariupol (Donetsk oblast) and continue to be blocked and subjected to artillery attacks and air strikes.