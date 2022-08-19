Ukraine Response Operational Update 9 to 15 August 2022

RECENT RESPONSE

In the week 9 - 15 August, IOM delivered 5,158 non-food items (NFIs) and kits, including kitchen sets, bedding kits, mattresses, blankets, metal cots, and solar lamps, to beneficiaries in Kyiv, Kirovohrad and Lviv regions.

IOM’s CCCM team assessed more than 130 collective centres in Ivano-Frankivsk Region and over 100 in Vinnytsia Region. In close coordination with local authorities and linked to plans for the re-opening of educational facilities in September, IOM is now revising the list of centres that will be prioritized for support. In Kharkiv Region, multisectoral assessments were launched in order to better understand local needs.

During the reporting period, IOM teams concluded Shelter/WASH interventions in nine collective centres in Dnipropetrovsk, Zakarpattia, Lviv and Chernivtsi regions, assessed 24 further centres for shelter needs and continued repair works in 16 centres. IOM aims to address the identified needs, including required sanitary equipment, the installation of washing machines and boilers, or the repair of toilets and shower rooms, with its mobile teams.

As part of its WASH response, IOM distributed hygiene items and and items for the cleaning and disinfection of sites during the reporting period, reaching over 1,500 people in need. IOM met with municipality and regional authorities as well as with water utility representatives in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava and Kharkiv regions to discuss water rehabilitation projects, winterization, and priority locations for IOM interventions.

IOM continues to visit and assess border crossing points (BCPs) to shape interventions towards safe cross-border mobility and enhanced preparedness in coordination with Ukrainian border authorities. New envisaged activities include multisectoral support on border crossing points with Poland and Moldova.

IOM continued providing key primary healthcare services through IOM mobile clinics, with implementing partners Medical Aid Committee in Zakarpattya (CAMZ), Sheptystsky Hospital and UK MED, including general consultations and treatment of non-communicable and communicable diseases, basic trauma care, referrals for specialized cases, psychological first aid support and hygiene promotion, including health education. In addition, psychologists provided individual and group counselling, alongside mental health awareness sessions, and offered coping techniques to those in need. During the reporting period, 1,269 medical as well as 670 psychological consultations were provided.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, crisis psychologists of the IOM Emotional Support Hotline, which is providing remote emotional support, have been conducting a series of online trainings for practitioners from different government hotlines. These trainings support the initiative of the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, on the National Programme for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support.

Since 24 February 2022, IOM Ukraine has provided general protection assistance to 17,948 persons and specialized protection assistance to 173 persons, including trafficking survivors, victims of exploitation and people at a high risk of being trafficked or exploited. 46 persons received comprehensive assistance at the IOM Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Kyiv.