Ukraine Response Operational Update 23 to 29 August 2022

RECENT RESPONSE

During the reporting period, IOM delivered over 3,500 NFIs (bedding kits, mattresses, jerry cans and blankets) in Rivne Region directly or through implementing partners Through multiple donor support, IOM Ukraine is preparing for large-scale NFI distribution ahead of the winter months, including winter clothing. IOM’s CCCM team initiated the multi-sectoral needs assessment in Kyiv Region with the top needs identified as roof renovations, bathroom repairs and kitchen appliances. The team also distributed seven fridges to collective centres in Poltava and Dnipro regions. The CCCM team, in coordination with implementing partners and the CCCM Cluster's partner ACTED will be jointly delivering CCCM support to larger and more populated IDP sites where needs are the highest. Assessments and repair works continue in collective centres across the country.

IOM Shelter teams are working in 22 collective centres and have concluded interventions in nine collective centres in Uzhhorod, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Dnipro regions. The identified needs, which IOM aims to address through mobile teams, include roof repairs, replacement of lighting and electrical sockets, repairs of toilets showers, sewage and ventilation systems.

IOM continues to support local water utilities as part of its WASH programming through the procurement of much needed equipment and chemicals in Zakarpattia, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In preparation for the upcoming winter period, IOM has offered to support repair and rehabilitation of district heating systems in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.

IOM, in coordination with implementing partners Medical Aid Committee in Zakarpattya (CAMZ), Sheptystsky Hospital and UK MED, provided 1,273 primary health-care consultations and 715 psychological consultations through mobile clinics. Services provided include general consultations and treatment of non-communicable and communicable diseases, basic trauma care, referrals for specialized cases, psychological first aid support and hygiene promotion, including health education. This week, 218 frontline staff in the Dnipro Region received capacity-development training on advanced trauma first aid. In total IOM has trained 2,163 medical practitioners on various trauma topics.

On 25 August, IOM MHPSS crisis psychologists conducted the fourth online training for 30 operators of governmental hotlines in the frame of the First Lady of Ukraine’s MHPSS initiative. IOM psychologists also trained employees of the Paritet foundation based in Khmelnytskyi on burn-out prevention. Through the Emotional Support Hotline, 173 consultations which often include psychological first aid, have been provided. IOM has provided general protection assistance to almost 18,698 IDPs and war-affected people in Ukraine since February. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the National Toll-Free Counter-Trafficking and Migrant Advice Hotline has provided 92,972 consultations in response to 23,728 calls received.