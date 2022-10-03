Ukraine Response Operational Update (20 to 26 September 2022)

RECENT RESPONSE

IOM distributed 9,273 core relief items including blankets, mattresses, winterization kits, and kitchen sets in Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Lviv, Rivne, and Zaporizhzhia regions. IOM also delivered 2,120 double blankets to a local implementing partner Volyn Resource Centre to be distributed in Rivne Region, while 100 core relief items delivered to an implementing partner Ukrainian Prism for distribution in Chernihiv Region.

IOM conducted a two-day training on Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) for 27 participants including local authorities and implementing partners in Ivano-Frankivsk. IOM carried out a consultation process with beneficiaries through phone calls and field visits to 29 sites in Zakarpattia to validate the needs in preparation for upcoming distributions.

Shelter interventions including assessments and repair work are ongoing in collective centres across the country. This week, IOM carried out 15 assessments, while repair work is ongoing in 17 centres, and interventions concluded in four collective centres in Dnipro and Lviv regions. The identified needs, which IOM aims to address through mobile teams and contractors, include roof repairs, replacement of lighting and electrical sockets, replacement of windows and doors, repairs of toilets and showers as well as work on the sewage and ventilation systems.

Through partners such as Sheptytsky Hospital in Lviv and Medical Aid committee in Zakarpattia, IOM provided 1,574 primary health-care services and 675 psychological consultations, and referred 647 patients with complicated medical conditions to hospitals for further treatment. Additionally, 818 patients received specialized medical consultations including clinical laboratory testing, gynecological care and ultrasound scans. In Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions, 368 health practitioners received training on civilian and advanced trauma first aid.

With the payments currently in process, so far 99,962 people have benefited from Cash-based Interventions (CBIs). IOM finalized the training of the implementing partners and received lists of beneficiaries from the authorities in Dnipropetrovsk Region. IOM conducted an exploratory visit to the newly accessible areas in Kharkiv and Poltava regions while priority areas have been identified in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and an implementing partner has been contracted.

Through the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Hotline, IOM provided 155 consultations including 82 initial and first psychological aid sessions, 68 sessions within the framework of short and mediumterm psychological counseling and psychotherapy, and five psychiatric consultations. IOM also conducted online training for the hotline operators in Vinnytsia on Psychological First Aid (PFA), burnout prevention, and how to communicate effectively and support different beneficiaries.

IOM conducted a workshop for the field teams on mainstreaming protection and response in the field as well as cooperation with other teams, NGOs, and local governmental stakeholders. IOM has provided general and specialized protection assistance to 21,702 IDPs and other war-affected populations, including survivors of trafficking.

IOM continues engaging with relevant authorities to discuss potential support to war-affected WASH infrastructures in municipalities and at critical border crossing points. Currently, IOM is engaging with local water utilities in the western regions of Zakarpattia and Lviv, and in the central region of Poltava. In addition, IOM has distributed critical hygiene items in collective centres in Ivano-Frankivsk and Kharkiv regions, reaching more than 4,800 people. IOM has also distributed household water treatment filters in Kyiv Region, providing 156 people with means for accessing safe drinking water.

IOM led a multi-stakeholder briefing on reparations for survivors of human rights violations and transitional justice challenges, opportunities and best practices in Transition and Recovery framework. In line with its mandate to progress durable solutions for IDPs, IOM contributed to the framework of cooperation between the Government of Ukraine and the United Nations on the Prevention and Response to Conflict-Related Sexual Violence and its implementation plan that was presented at the UN General Assembly.

The DTM Area Baseline assessment Round 12 was published with data on the recorded IDP population hosted at the raion and hromada level. This round also included gender- disaggregated data for the first time.

Data collection was completed for Round 9 of the nationwide call centre survey - the ‘General Population Survey’ – data from which will be publi