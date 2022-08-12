Ukraine Response Operational Update 2 to 8 August 2022

RECENT RESPONSE

In the week of 2 to 8 August, IOM delivered 11,687 NFIs and kits, including kitchen sets, mattresses, blankets, metal cots, solar lamps and household-level NFI kits, to beneficiaries in Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

IOM has now published the collective centre assessment report for Poltava Region, for which 250 centres hosting more than 12,000 people were assessed during June and July, and provided to partners. The Site Managers assessed that the most urgent needs were: washing and drying machines, ovens and refrigerators, WASH repairs and toilet/shower renovations, site repairs and beds, mattresses and blankets to help people stay warm and dry during the upcoming winter period.

Shelter specific assessments and repair works continue in collective centres across the country. During the reporting period, IOM concluded Shelter/WASH interventions in five collective centres in Dnipropetrovsk, Zakarpattia and Lviv regions, assessed 24 further centres for shelter needs and continued shelter work in 15 centres. IOM Mobile Repair teams will now address identified needs, such as roof repairs, replacing lighting and electrical sockets, repairs to toilets and showers as well as work on sewage systems and ventilation.

During the reporting period, IOM WASH teams assessed WASH needs in 35 sites where IDPs are currently sheltering, mainly in the eastern oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Khirovohrad and Poltava, and in the western oblasts of Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk. The main identified needs are the provision of safe drinking water, improved sanitation services, personal hygiene items and cleaning and disinfection supplies.

In areas most affected by the war, IOM is meeting with representatives of water companies to understand specific needs in terms of water supply, wastewater treatment and sewage systems rehabilitation and support.

IOM, through its implementing partners Sheptystsky Hospital and UK MED, continues to provide health services to IDPs and host community members with limited access to medical support in Lviv, Poltava,

Chernivtsi, and Sumy regions. These teams of doctors, nurses and psychologists work in shifts and supported 1,119 people with medical consultations and 696 people with psychological consultations during the reporting period. In addition, 288 practitioners in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions have received capacity building sessions on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) health care and advanced trauma first aid. IOM is meeting Ministry Officials to discuss increased collaboration on key areas such as mental health and psychosocial support, restoring damaged health facilities and capacity development and training.

Through the Emotional Support Hotline, provided initial psychological consultations and first aid sessions, short- to medium-term psychological counselling, psychotherapy sessions as well as psychiatrist consultations to a total of 179 people. This brings the total to more than 4,500 consultations since 24 February.

IOM MHPSS has also been involved in a series of trainings and capacity building activities arranged under the First Lady of Ukraine’s initiative on MHPSS.

84,873 consultations have been provided through IOM’s counter-trafficking and migrant advice hotline since 24 February. IOM recently launched an additional chat-bot as part of this hotline, through which people can seek online consultations and rec