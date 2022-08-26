Ukraine Response Operational Update 16 to 22 August 2022

RECENT RESPONSE

Large quantities of NFIs continue to arrive in Ukraine through IOM’s multi-donor pipeline and are being distributed to beneficiaries through a combination of prepositioning, along with direct implementation and IOM’s network of 50 implementing partners. IOM continues to scale-up the common pipeline to meet the needs of the broader humanitarian community and recognising the increasing need for winter NFIs. In the past week, the delivered items included mattresses, solar lamps and kitchen sets.

IOM’s CCCM team finalized assessments in Vinnytsia Region, where a total of 111 collective centres were visited. Further assessments were launched in Kryvyi Rih area. The main needs identified so far are shelter repairs, kitchen appliances and winter kits.

IOM Shelter or multi-sectoral assessments and repair works continue in collective centres across the country. IOM teams concluded seven shelter interventions in Zakarpattia, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions with works ongoing in 19 additional centres. IOM assessed 20 collective centres and will address identified needs – including roof repairs, lighting and electrical sockets, repairs to toilets and showers as well as work on the sewage system and ventilation – with its mobile repair teams.

IOM installed three water treatment units in IDP sites in Dnipro municipality as part of its WASH programming, with each unit catering for the drinking water needs of 300 people. Collective centres and host communities continue to be supplied with key hygiene items as well as cleaning and disinfection supplies. IOM is engaging with relevant municipal authorities in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Zakarpattia and Vinnytsia regions to explore winterization needs and activities, including district heating and the prepositioning of key heating equipment.

IOM's mobile clinics continued providing primary health-care services through IOM's implementing partners Medical Aid Committee in Zakarpattya (CAMZ), Sheptystsky Hospital and UK MED. 1,389 medical consultations and 735 psychological consultations have been provided to support people access health care. In addition, 345 medical workers in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions attended capacity-building sessions on advanced trauma first aid.

On 18 August, crisis psychologists of the IOM Emotional Support Hotline conducted the third online training for 35 operators of governmental hotlines in the frame of the First Lady of Ukraine’s MHPSS initiative. Another training session is scheduled for 25 August.

IOM has now provided general protection assistance to almost 18,000 persons in Ukraine. In addition, 173 people, notably trafficking survivors, victims of exploitation and those at high risk of being trafficked or exploited, have been supported with specialized protection assistance and 46 persons have received comprehensive assistance at the IOM Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Kyiv.