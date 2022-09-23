Ukraine Response Operational Update (13 to 19 September 2022)

RECENT RESPONSE

Stepping up emergency response to assist internally displaced persons as the cold weather sets in, this week, IOM provided 13,016 urgently needed core relief items including winterization kits and solar lamps in Kharkivska and Cherkasyka regions. IOM also delivered 11,424 core relief items including blankets and mattresses to a local implementing partner Volyn Resource Centre in Rivne in the west of Ukraine.

In line with efforts to develop and upgrade local capacities on Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), IOM conducted a two-day training in Poltava Region for 22 participants. The training covered core modules on site management, roles and responsibilities, coordination and information management, protection mainstreaming, and community participation in camps and collective sites. IOM also distributed core relief items such as kitchen sets and hygiene kits in 41 collective centres in Dnipro, and 11 centres in Poltava, reaching around 1,800 people.

IOM continued conducting shelter interventions by carrying out six assessments in collective centres, ongoing work in 17 other centres, and completing work in five collective centres in Uzhhorod, Dnipro and Lviv regions. The identified needs, which IOM aims to address through mobile teams, include roof repairs, replacement of lighting and electrical sockets, repairs of toilets and showers as well as work on the sewage and ventilation systems.

Through partners, including Sheptystsky Hospital in Lviv, Medical Aid committee in Zakarpattiya, and UKMed, IOM provided 440 primary health-care services and 118 psychological consultations to war-affected people, while 116 patients were referred to hospitals for further treatment. IOM also provided 600 patients with clinical laboratory testing, 65 women with gynecological care, and 106 people received ultrasound scans. 286 practitioners in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Poltava regions received training sessions on civilian and advanced trauma first aid, and 24 surgeons received capacity building training at Emergency Hospital in Lviv, on assessing gunshot wounds, techniques for cleaning and dressing of wounds, local flap surgery and physiotherapy.

Work is underway in coordination with the Ministry of Social Policy to expand Cash-Based Interventions in eastern regions, beyond those where IOM will be conducting direct implementation in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This week, IOM provided 221 initial consultations and first psychological aid sessions through the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Hotline, bringing the total number to 5,828 consultations since the war broke out.

To raise awareness about protection issues, including the risks of labour and sexual exploitation, IOM is cooperating with one of a popular Ukrainian TV shows “Snidanok [Breakfast] with 1+1”, providing expertise and advice to the general audience. Since the breakout of the war, IOM has provided general and specialized protection assistance to 20,978 IDPs and other war-affected populations, including survivors of trafficking.

IOM continues engaging with the local district departments to discuss possible support for WASH services, particularly for the provision of heating equipment and services ahead of winter season. IOM is currently supporting local water utilities (vodokanal) and procuring needed equipment for the rehabilitation of damaged water and wastewater networks in Dnipropetrovska, Kyivska, and Kharkivska regions. In Lviv Region, IOM assessed the Ukraine-Poland border crossing points for support with the existing water and sanitation facilities.

IOM is ramping up its Transition and Recovery activities, particularly related to veterans’ reintegration, peace and security, and community participation and cohesion. IOM has procured 64 laptops for administrative service centres in Zakarpattia Region to increase community-driven data collection capabilities and established a network of local enumerators to support efforts. IOM has consulted with over 20 representatives across government, civil society, and UN agencies to determine critical avenues to design principled mechanisms for delivering reparations to victims of human rights violations.

IOM continues fortnightly data collection of recorded displacement across 21 regions and Kyiv. ‘Area Baseline’ figures are reported publicly at the Rayon level and through restricted circulation at the Hromada level. This week, DTM presented findings on mobility, shelter and socio-economic indicators at the InterCluster Coordination Group for the East of Ukraine and the regional humanitarian coordinator in Dnipro.