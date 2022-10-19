Ukraine: Residential building damage assessment Izium, Kharkivska oblast, February - August 2022

Context

Since the start of the Russian invasion on the 24th of February 2022, Izium City (48,000 inhabitants), a settlement in the south-eastern part of Kharkivska oblast, has suffered numerous damages to facilities and infrastructure. The most intensive destructions were caused during on-the-ground battles in March.

Ukraine regained control over Izium City in the beginning of September 2022. Local authorities reported that 80% of local buildings were damaged. Such damage to utilities and infrastructure might indicate challenges to sustain heating supply in the city during the approaching winter. Any damage to apartments and apartment blocks is likely to further expose residents to harsh weather conditions.

To support the humanitarian response, IMPACT Initiatives has conducted a residential damage analysis to estimate the number of affected residents in Izium City. The analysis is based on recent high-resolution satellite imagery (acquired on 29 August, 2022) and follows a similar approach as the one used for the Irpin City damage assessment conducted in July 2022.