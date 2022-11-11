Ukraine: Residential Building Damage Assessment Chernihiv, February-April 2022

Context

Since the start of the Russian invasion on the 24th of February 2022, Chernihiv City (282,000 inhabitants), a settlement in the northern part of Ukraine (66 km to a state border with Belarus), has suffered numerous damages to residential buildings and infrastructure. The most intensive destructions were caused during February-March siege when Chernihiv was encircled and shelled.1 The siege ended in the beginning of April, after which images emerged showing extensive damage to residential buildings in the city's outskirts and neigbouring villages . Local authorities reported that 70% of buildings of all types had been damaged.To support the humanitarian response, IMPACT Initiatives has conducted a residential damage analysis to estimate the number of affected residents in Chernihiv City. The analysis is based on recent high-resolution satellite imagery (acquired on 28 April, 2022) and follows a similar approach as the one used for the Irpin City damage assessment conducted in July 2022.