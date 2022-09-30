Ukraine: Research Terms of Reference - Service Functionality and Damage Assessment UKR2213, (April 2022, Version 1.0)

2. Rationale

2.1. Background info

The escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, on 24 February 2022, has led to a rapid expansion of conflict-affected areas in the East, North and South of Ukraine. Multiple settlements, including large cities with dense built-up cover, were severely damaged between the end of February – April. Additional threats arise from natural disasters for ecosystems located in conflicted-affected areas with cascading negative effects on environment and human well-being.

Numerous incidents of building damage were reported for both living houses and infrastructure in impacted settlements.

While in the first week since the beginning of escalation direct locations and type of damaged objects were transparently revealed, currently such reports in media are forbidden due to security reasons. That led to uncertainty in the understanding of the extent of damage to economics, transport, healthcare, and educational infrastructure in the areas of both ongoing and stopped hostilities.

Remote sensing data is an efficient and safe tool to estimate the occurrence and severity of damage to infrastructure in affected settlements. While acquisition of 3D images by unmanned aerial vehicles (with possibility to visually examine all types of damage to buildings and structures) is rather impossible due to security concerns, high-resolution satellite imagery can be a relevant source of reliable data of conflict impact. Visual interpretation of conflict and post-conflict images in previously known locations of facilities and infrastructure can support a robust assessment of conflict impact on infrastructure in affected urban areas.

Close cooperation with UNOSAT on the analysis of high-resolution optical satellite imagery is crucial to derive robust estimates of the damage of various infrastructure types. These estimates will be an essential part of further assessments of conflict impact on markets, healthcare, educational system, transport connection, industry in affected regions.

2.2. Intended impact

This assessment aims to report locations where damage to key infrastructure and service providers (facilities) should be the highest priority for humanitarian actors and local authorities. Estimation of damage to non-residential infrastructure by categories and relative proportions to total infrastructure in region is aimed for indirect assessment of economical loss (e.g., for Area Based Assessments conducted by REACH), and for revision by humanitarian clusters (e.g., Health Cluster, WASH Cluster, Shelter Cluster). Additionally, translations of project products to Ukrainian are intended to inform local policy makers and authorities for more robust planning and management in conflict-affected areas.