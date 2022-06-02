Ukraine: Research Terms of Reference - Arrivals and Transit Monitoring UKR2208 - May 2022, V1

General Objective

• To provide an overview of internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) arrival and transit trends in selected locations (Dnipro, Lviv, Chernivsti, Zaporizhia, Vinnytsia and Kropyvnitskiy), push and pull factors for displacement, and any changes over time.

• To inform programming and strategies within the humanitarian sector, by providing much needed data and analysis on displacement trends within Ukraine following the escalation of conflict on February 24th, 2022.

Specific Objective(s)

To map key displacement patterns within Ukraine at selected IDP transit hubs (arrival and transit of IDPs relocating within Ukraine, travelling abroad, and/or returning to Ukraine) Identify displacement drivers and intentions for onward movement 3. Identify IDP demographic and vulnerability trends

Research Questions